Southampton remain confident that Gomes Rodriguez will decide to stay put at the club despite interest from clubs in the UK and overseas, including Germany, Italy and Spain, according to The Athletic.

The 16-year-old striker is considered one of the most talented strikers in his age group in England at the moment.

He has represented England at Under-16 level but he has also represented Portugal and Venezuela in youth football.

Southampton are facing the threat of losing him this summer due to his Portuguese citizenship.

He does not turn 17 until next year when he would be eligible to sign a professional contract with the club.

Rodriguez can leave the Saints for a cross-border fee worth around £150,000 in training compensation — £75,000 for every year he has been in the academy.

He is on the radar of clubs in England as well as Germany, Italy and Spain ahead of the summer transfer window.

Saints are in talks with his representatives and remain confident that he will agree to stay at the club.

However, Southampton are looking to bring down the wage bill for their academy players and that could play a role in Rodriguez’s future at the club.