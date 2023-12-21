Aston Villa centre-back Clement Lenglet has now emerged as the primary defensive target for Serie A giants AC Milan in the ongoing transfer window.

The 28-year-old defender joined Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona last summer but has only been used in the Europa Conference League.

He has not played a minute of Premier League football since joining Aston Villa and is believed to be frustrated by the situation.

Barcelona are ready to cut short his loan at Aston Villa and find a new club for him in the winter window.

Lenglet has been on AC Milan’s radar and, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera (via Tutto Mercato), the Frenchman is now the club’s main target.

With Arsenal unwilling to loan out Jakub Kiwior, the Rossoneri have turned their attention towards getting their hands on the Villa loan star.

They are prepared to work out a loan deal with Barcelona if they can get him out of Aston Villa.

Despite his limited playing time, Aston Villa are reportedly against letting Lenglet leave early in the January window.