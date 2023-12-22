Newcastle United are facing increasing competition for the signature of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as sides from France and Spain have joined the fray.

Phillips is ready to move on from Manchester City on loan after being on the fringes of Pep Guardiola’s squad again this season.

However, the midfielder wants guarantees over playing time as he wants to keep his spot in the England squad secure ahead of next summer’s European Championship.

Newcastle are the favourites to scoop up Phillips on a loan deal, but Juventus have been working to try to take him to Italy.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Juve), more clubs are set to join the mix for the signature of the midfielder in January.

Clubs in France and Spain are also considering getting their hands on the England international.

Several teams are now alive to the possibility of getting their hands on Phillips in the winter window.

That means more competition for Newcastle as they look to fill the hole left by Sandro Tonali being suspended for breaches of betting rules in Italy.

Manchester City are pushing for a mandatory purchase clause in any deal to loan him out next month.