Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton has backed the Gers to beat Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Rangers are sitting two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings at the moment.

They were eight points behind Celtic when Philippe Clement took charge of the club in October and he has overseen a complete turnaround over the last few months.

There are two Old Firm games still left to play this season but Warburton has backed his former side to go on and win the Scottish Premiership title this season.

He insisted that Celtic are still a big club managed by a talented manager such as Brendan Rodgers, but feels Rangers have the momentum and belief needed to do the job in the coming month

The former Rangers manager said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “I think Rangers will win it.

“Brendan has done a magnificent job and Celtic are a huge club.

“But I just think the momentum is with Rangers, the belief is with Rangers and the fanbase believes and when that place is rocking, there is no place like it in modern football.”

Rangers could be five points clear at the top by the time Celtic take on Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday.