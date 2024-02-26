FC Twente are preparing the ground to try and sign Burnley striker Wout Weghorst in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

Weghorst joined Hoffenheim on loan from Burnley last summer and has scored five times in 19 Bundesliga appearances this season.

He is scheduled to return to Burnley at the end of the season but he is unlikely to be part of their plans.

The forward recently admitted that he would love to play for Twente at some point given he fell in love with the club in his childhood.

And according to Dutch daily TC Tubantia, the ground is being prepared for Weghorst to potentially join Twente.

The striker’s words have reached Twente and the club are looking at what they can do to bring him in.

The 31-year-old striker still has a contract until the end of next season at Burnley and the English club are likely to demand a fee.

It remains to be seen whether Twente can stretch their financial limits to get a deal done in the summer, with Champions League football likely to help if they can secure it.

Weghorst previously played for Willem, Emmen, Heracles and Alkmaar in the Netherlands before moving to Germany in 2018.