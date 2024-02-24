FC Twente will try to sign Burnley striker Wout Weghorst in the summer transfer window but know it will not be easy.

Weghorst, who played for Manchester United last season, is currently out on loan at German side Hoffenheim from Burnley.

The forward has scored five times in the Bundesliga this season, but he is due to return to Turf Moor when the season ends.

The 31-year-old is wanted at Twente and, according to Dutch outlet Twenteinsite.nl, the club will try to bring him in during the summer.

He is under contract at Burnley until 2025 and if the Clarets manage to survive then he may be a more expensive proposition.

It is suggested that if Burnley go down though, Weghorst, who is keen to join Twente, would be more affordable.

Weghorst told Viaplay: “As a little boy I went there with my brothers.

“We were at Vak-P, in the fanatical part of Twente.

“That is something I have always said: I would really like to play football there again in my career.

“Ultimately see how it goes.”

Burnley look destined to be relegated back to the Championship this season and Weghorst does not want to play in the second tier.