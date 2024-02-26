Celtic legend Pat Bonner has admitted that the difference between Nicolas Kuhn and Hyun-Jun Yang was laid bare against Motherwell on Sunday.

The Bhoys produced a second-half comeback to beat Motherwell 3-1 away from home at the weekend.

They needed late goals from Adam Idah to seal the points and cut Rangers’ lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings to two points.

Brendan Rodgers took Kuhn off and put in Yang on the second half and the 21-year-old made a difference by creating one of the goals with his assist.

Bonner is not keen to be too harsh on Kuhn, who has struggled since joining Celtic in the winter transfer window.

However, he conceded that the difference between Kuhn and the Korean winger was for all to see in the way Celtic played once Yang came on.

Bonner said on BBC Radio Scotland: “I don’t want to be too heavy on Nicolas Kuhn, but he has been around for a while, Celtic paid money for him and he is getting decent wages at the club.

“But the difference in the second half was compelling for me when you look at him and Yang.

“Even Yang, you can question at times, but he is much better.”

Celtic will be in league action again on Wednesday night when they host Dundee at Parkhead.