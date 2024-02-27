Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Adrien Rabiot has ‘received some proposals’ but is yet to make a decision over his future.

Rabiot is set to be out of contract in the summer as he only signed a one-year extension with Juventus last year.

The Frenchman has been a key player in the Juventus midfield and his representatives are expected to hold talks with the Bianconeri over a new deal.

A new contract for him is a priority for Juventus but he has suitors in the Premier League where Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham are chasing him.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the Frenchman has already received some proposals.

The midfielder is wanted at several clubs and his expiring contract makes him an attractive proposition for many.

However, Rabiot has not made a decision either way when it comes to his future in the summer.

He is likely to entertain talks over a new deal with Juventus as he is enjoying life in Turin.

But he is set to be alive to the opportunity of starting afresh at a new club and leaving the Italian giants on a free transfer.