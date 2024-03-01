Juventus are plotting to use Genoa’s interest in Enzo Barrenechea to try and half the price for Tottenham Hotspur target Albert Gudmundsson.

Gudmundsson ignored interest from other clubs to stay at Genoa in January but is almost certain to leave in the summer.

The Iceland international is having a great season in Italy and several clubs are interested in signing him.

Tottenham are hoping to use their prior relationship with his agents to gain an edge in the race but Juventus also have an ace up their sleeve.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Genoa have an interest in getting their hands on out on loan Juventus midfielder Barrenechea.

Genoa’s interest in the Argentinian has given Juventus a chance to try and bring down the price of Gudmundsson.

The Serie A giants are prepared to let him join Genoa as part of a deal that would see Gudmundsson move to Turin.

Genoa want €30m for the attacker while Juventus believe Barrenechea is worth somewhere around €15m.

Juventus are considering letting Barrenechea move to Genoa if they can get Gudmundsson for €15m in a swap deal.