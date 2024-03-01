Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur targeted midfielder Adrien Rabiot has the will to continue at Juventus beyond the end of the season, it has been claimed in Italy.

Rabiot only signed a new one-year deal with Juventus last year and he is again up for grabs on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool and Tottenham are amongst the clubs who are considering snapping up the Frenchman at the end of the season.

Juventus are also set to hold talks over a new contract with the Frenchman’s representatives in the coming months.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, there is a willingness from Rabiot to continue at Juventus moving forward.

He has been a key player for the club and has a solid relationship with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

However, interest from other big clubs in Europe means Juventus are aware that he could leave in the summer on a free transfer.

Rabiot has offers on his table but he has not made a decision either way on what he wants to do.

The saga is likely to hinge on how much money Juventus are prepared to offer on a new contract to the Frenchman and his camp.