Serie A giants Juventus are considering making a move for Liverpool-tracked midfielder Morten Frendrup in the summer transfer window.

The Dane is considered one of the best tough-tackling midfielders in Serie A and has been garnering widespread praise from all quarters.

His performances at Genoa this season have been tracked by several scouts from other clubs in both Italy and Europe.

Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on Frendrup and it was recently claimed they are pressing to take him to Anfield.

According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Juventus have their eyes on the midfielder ahead of next summer.

The Serie A giants are looking at a midfield revolution and are weighing up moves for several midfielders.

Frendrup is a player Juventus are considering making a move for him in the next transfer window.

He has signed a new four-year contract with Genoa but that is not going to stop him from leaving if he wants to.

However, Juventus are wary of interest from financially more powerful clubs such as Liverpool in their pursuit of the Dane.