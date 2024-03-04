Celtic loan star Mikey Johnston has been hailed by West Brom boss Carlos Corberan for his finishing ability, with the Spaniard stressing another positive is his versatility.

Johnston played a bit part role for Celtic in the first half of the ongoing season and West Brom agreed to a deal with the Bhoys in January to take the winger on loan.

The 24-year-old has featured in seven games for West Brom so far and on Friday, he helped his team secure a 2-1 win against Coventry City.

Corberan stated that the Celtic loanee is a player who is good when it comes to finishing and stressed that Johnston’s versatile nature offers West Brom a lot of positives during the game.

The Celtic star scored in the sixth minute of Friday’s game to give Corberan’s side an early lead and the West Brom boss admitted that he is aware that Johnston is capable of scoring good goals.

“Today, Grady and him [Johnston] both scored very good goals on the two chances we created in the first half”, Corberan told West Bromwich Albion’s official media.

“We know that he can score this type of goal because he is a right foot player, but the more interesting thing is he can finish well the attacks, he can play wide and he can play inside, so he is one player that offers us a lot of positive things.”

Johnston has scored three goals for West Brom since his arrival at the Hawthorns and Celtic will be keeping a close eye on his performances south of the border.