Fixture: Leeds United vs Stoke City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome strugglers Stoke City to Elland Road this evening.

The Whites are red hot favourites to beat Stoke and continue their push towards automatic promotion, with the visitors inside the relegation zone in the Championship.

The Potters have only won three games so far in 2024, although they did manage to beat Middlesbrough 2-0 at home on their last outing.

Leeds, in third, have the chance to extend their lead over fourth placed Southampton to six points with a win, with Saints not in action until tomorrow.

Illan Meslier slots into goal for Leeds this evening, while Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram form the back four.

Midfield sees Leeds deploy Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara, while seeking to cause trouble in the attacking third are Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford.

Boss Daniel Farke has options on the bench if needed tonight and they include Archie Gray and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Team vs Stoke City

Meslier, Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, Byram, Gruev, Kamara, James, Rutter, Summerville, Bamford

Substitutes: Darlow, Gray, Firpo, Cresswell, Cooper, Gnonto, Piroe, Gelhardt, Joseph