Fixture: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Sheffield Wednesday in a Championship clash this evening.

The Whites have a golden opportunity to jump back into the top two in the Championship ahead of the weekend if they can take all three points tonight.

Daniel Farke’s men will start as firm favourites to get the job done tonight, but they face a Sheffield Wednesday side who have won their last four games on the spin.

Danny Rohl’s side are fighting hard to survive in the Championship, but beating Leeds would still be seen as a shock.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this evening, while at the back Farke goes with Archie Gray, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Junior Firpo.

In the centre of the park, Leeds boast Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev, while in the attacking third, Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford provide the threat.

Farke has options to shake things up if needed and could look to the bench for Joel Piroe and Daniel James.

Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday

Meslier, Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville, Bamford

Substitutes: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Byram, Roberts, James, Joseph, Piroe, Gelhardt