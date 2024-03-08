Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has warned the Whites not to take Sheffield Wednesday lightly and stressed that they will need Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon at their best tonight.

Sheffield Wednesday are in 23rd place in the Championship table, but they have seen an improvement in their form as they have picked up 15 points from the last six games.

Tonight, Leeds, who are eyeing automatic promotion this season, will lock horns with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Matteo warned Leeds not to make the mistake of taking their Yorkshire rivals lightly and stressed that they have to win the personal duels during the game.

He urged the leaders in the Whites squad to rise up for the game and pointed out that Rodon and Ampadu have to be at their best in defence against Sheffield Wednesday.

“The form they [Sheffield Wednesday] are in, we can not take them lightly”, Matteo told Leeds United’s official media.

“I am sure the manager will be talking to players about this.

“He has been there, seen it, and done it; some of the players have, some have not.

‘So I think we need the leaders in the group and we have already talked about Ampadu and Rodon.

“We will need them to play really well against Sheffield Wednesday.

“We need to win our personal battles in the derby, all over the pitch.”

Leeds have an opportunity in their hands to climb up to second spot if they manage to beat Sheffield Wednesday tonight.