Chris Sutton insists that Kai Havertz should not have been on the pitch to score Arsenal’s winner against Brentford.

As the clock ticked down on the Premier League clash at the Emirates, it looked as if Brentford would grab a 1-1 draw, with Aaron Ramsdale having made a huge error which led to the Bees’ leveller.

However, with just four minutes left, Havertz popped up, connecting with a ball from Ben White to steer a header into the back of the net and hand the Gunners a 2-1 win.

For Sutton though, Havertz should not have been on the pitch as he should have been sent off for diving.

“Kai Havertz should have seen a second yellow and been sent off for diving”, Sutton wrote on X.

However, the former top flight striker is clear that overlooking that, Havertz is appearing to be a smart piece of business for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“That aside Havertz has been such a key player for Arteta in recent times after being written off by many…looks to have been a smart piece of business after all…”

The win means that Arsenal go top the top of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City meeting on Sunday.