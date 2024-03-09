Jose Mourinho has bumped into Newcastle United chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Legendary boss Mourinho is out of work after losing his job as boss of Italian giants Roma.

He is expected to not be short of offers when he looks to return to management.

Just Jose Mourinho bumping into Newcastle Chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix… 👀#beINPL #NUFC #Mourinho pic.twitter.com/iPW5ZL59Uv — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 9, 2024

Mourinho has been mooted in some quarters as a possible Newcastle United manager, with Eddie Howe having struggled to repeat last season’s heroics at St James’ Park this season.

Newcastle currently sit ninth in the league table and are a full 15 points off fourth place.

The Magpies could decide to make a change in the summer and, in an unexpected twist, Mourinho has bumped into the club chairman.

Al-Rumayyan is in attendance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Mourinho exchanged a greeting with him.

The Portuguese tactician has taken charge of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.