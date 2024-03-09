IFK Goteborg sporting director Ola Larsson has claimed the club’s teen talent Malick Yalcouye is a better player than Tottenham Hotspur-bound Lucas Bergvall.

Bergvall rejected an offer to join Barcelona in favour of accepting a proposal to move to Tottenham in the summer and there are huge expectations around him.

He will link up with the Spurs squad ahead of next season and Tottenham believe that they have pulled off a major coup by signing the Swedish teen sensation amidst interest from several top clubs.

However, Larsson believes there is a better prospect in Swedish football than Bergvall at the moment and that is Yalcouye, who is on the books at Goteborg.

They signed him in the winter transfer window and the Goteborg sporting director feels that he has already shown in the cup game against Djurgarden how big a talent he is.

Larsson stressed that the 19-year-old outperformed Bergvall in that game and while the Spurs-bound has played more in league games, he feels Yalcouye is a better player despite being of similar age.

He told Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt.se: “Firstly, to get a reference, he is 2.5 months older than Lucas Bergvall so they are of the same age.

“Malick performed at a very high level in the cup match against Djurgarden.

“Now, he has only been here for two or three weeks and in such a short time, he is able to perform at such a high level.

“I think he is really interesting.

“If you compare their potential, he is 2.5 months older than Bergvall and was clearly better than him in the cup match.

“After all, Bergvall has played more matches in the league but I think Malick is clearly better than him.”

Bergvall will have the weight of expectations to deal with once he moves to Tottenham in the summer.