Juventus do not want to spend beyond a certain figure for Nottingham Forest and Fulham target Lewis Ferguson in the summer transfer window.

The Bologna captain is expected to depart the club at the end of the season due to interest from several clubs in Italy and Europe.

Nottingham Forest and Fulham are amongst the clubs who are keen on potentially signing Ferguson and there are other Premier League sides who are also interested in getting their hands on him.

Juventus are also keeping an eye on him and are considering taking him to Turin in the next transfer window.

However, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Serie A giants have a certain figure in mind for Ferguson’s signature.

It has been claimed that the Turin giants do not want to pay more than €15m for the signature of the former Aberdeen midfielder.

Juventus will be working with a tight budget in the summer and do not want to overspend on anyone.

Bologna are plotting to earn much more than €25m from the sale of their captain in the summer.

The Bianconeri are likely to try and offer players to Bologna to bring down the transfer fee.