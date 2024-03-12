Other Premier League clubs beyond Fulham and Nottingham Forest also have their eyes on Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson ahead of the summer transfer window.

The former Aberdeen midfielder is almost certain to move on from Bologna when the transfer window rolls out at the end of the season.

Juventus and Napoli are two Serie A heavyweights who are interested in getting their hands on the Scotland midfielder this summer.

Fulham and Nottingham Forest are Premier League suitors, with the pair firm admirers of what Ferguson can offer.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Ferguson is attracting more interest from the English top flight as well.

Fulham and Forest are not the only Premier League teams who are considering snapping up the Scotsman in the next window and are working behind the scenes on a potential deal.

Ferguson has been gradually becoming an attractive proposition for several other Premier League teams.

That means Fulham and Nottingham Forest could have a bigger battle on their hands for Ferguson.

Bologna are reportedly confident of securing much more than €25m from their captain’s potential departure in the summer.