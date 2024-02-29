Nottingham Forest and Fulham have their eyes on Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson ahead of next summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Ferguson has grown from strength to strength since leaving Aberdeen to move to Italy with Bologna in 2022.

He is now a key member of their squad and his performances have led to interest from the big-wigs of Italian football.

He is one of the key targets for Juventus for the summer transfer window but Ferguson is also attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to the Turin-based daily Tuttosport (via Italian outlet ibianconero.com), Fulham and Nottingham Forest are considering a move for him in the summer.

The two Premier League clubs have recently emerged as potential destinations for Ferguson in the next transfer window.

The Scotland midfielder’s progress in Italy has been noticed and he is now on their shortlist for the summer.

Bologna signed him for a fee of €4m but now could ask for as much as €25m before agreeing to sell him.