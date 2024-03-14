Liverpool could look to sell winger Luis Diaz in the summer to raise the funds needed to renew the contracts of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The 27-year-old winger is enjoying a solid season at Liverpool and has eleven goals and five assists to his name in all competitions.

There are suggestions that the winger could leave the Reds this summer amidst interest from Catalan giants Barcelona, while Paris Saint-Germain are also keen.

It has been claimed that the winger’s career at Liverpool could end at the end of the season following the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

According to El Pais, Liverpool are looking at Diaz as a potential saleable asset for the club in the summer.

He could be moved on in the next transfer window to raise the funds required to offer new deals to Van Dijk and Salah.

The two stalwarts remain firmly in the plans for Liverpool as they look towards a future after Klopp.

Diaz is being seen as someone who could bring in good money if he is sold in the summer.