Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Radu Dragusin will make his first Premier League start at Fulham on Saturday and believes he will add something different to the team.

Dragusin joined Spurs from Genoa in the winter transfer window, but has had to be content with only cameo performances from the bench in the Premier League thus far.

He came on and played more than 40 minutes in the 4-0 win at Aston Villa after Micky van de Ven had to go off due to an injury and was impressive against the Midlands club.

Postecoglou revealed that Dragusin has been patient while waiting for his opportunities and will get his first start in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Spurs boss was impressed with his performance at Villa Park and believes he will bring something fresh to the team with his presence at the heart of their defence.

The Tottenham manager said in a press conference: “I’ll take the suspense out of it. He’ll start tomorrow.

“He’s had to be patient for his opportunity with Micky and Cristian [Romero] being outstanding and one game a week.

“I thought he did well with his opportunity.

“I think he can bring us something different.”

Dragusin will hope to make his mark and impress when Tottenham take on Fulham in west London.