The agent of Tottenham Hotspur star Japhet Tanganga has stressed the appeal of Napoli as a club and believes his client would have to consider a move there if it was a possibility.

Tanganga has fallen out of favour at Tottenham and is currently on loan in the Championship at Millwall, where he is fully focused on clocking up regular game time.

He has been linked with a move to Serie A in past transfer windows and his stock remains high amongst Italian clubs.

With Tanganga’s future at Tottenham unclear beyond his loan with Millwall, Italian sides may try to tempt him to play his football in Serie A next season.

Tanganga’s agent admits that Napoli would be an attractive option if they did come calling, but is clear that he must wait to see what unfolds.

“I don’t really like talking about one of my clients”, Tanganga’s agent Roberto De Fanti told Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24.

“He has a particular contract with Tottenham, who can exercise an option for another year, otherwise he will be free. We should wait for a date to see what happens.

“How can you not consider Napoli?

“The player was close to Milan a year and a half ago.

“Napoli is a first rate place on both a national and international level.

“Should there be any interest we would be happy.”

With Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin all firmly ahead of Tanganga in the pecking order at Tottenham, an exit from north London in the summer could be on the cards.