Tottenham Hotspur out on loan star Japhet Tanganga insists he does not care about what his future may hold at present as he is focused on life at Millwall.

Tanganga was the subject of interest from several clubs in the summer transfer window and eventually linked up with German side Augsburg on loan.

His stint in Germany was a frustrating one however as he failed to feature for Augsburg and returned to Tottenham in the new year.

A move to Millwall on loan was soon made and Tanganga is clocking the game time at the Den which eluded him in Germany.

The 24-year-old has had nine outings in the Championship and thoughts are increasingly turning towards what his summer might look like.

Tanganga insists that he does not care about that at present as he wants to remain firmly focused on Millwall.

“I haven’t played a lot of football in a while, so that is my main focus”, the Tottenham loan man told the South London Press.

“I got the chance to come to Millwall and do that.

“Whatever happens in the summer or later on, in a way I don’t really care about it – because I am focusing on now, Millwall and getting the points we need to do as well as we can in the league.

“At the beginning it was hard for me because I hadn’t played enough games – I was trying to get up to the rhythm and find my feet.

“The thing for me with this loan was making sure I was available and playing football, because I missed a lot of it at the start of the season, and that is the way it is going now.”

Whether Tanganga might be able to play his way into Ange Postecoglou’s plans with his performances at Millwall remains to be seen.

The Lions could also be keen to keep hold of the defender.