Juventus are prepared to sell Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United target Matias Soule to raise funds for the signature of Liverpool-linked midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The Serie A giants are preparing for the summer transfer window and are looking to bring in multiple midfield reinforcements.

Koopmeiners is their top target and the club have been keeping tabs on him with a view to taking him to Turin in the coming months.

However, they are facing stiff competition from Liverpool for his signature and Atalanta are also pricing him somewhere around €60m.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Juventus are now ready to sacrifice Soule in the summer to raise funds.

The Argentinian winger has been impressive on loan at Frosinone and has several Premier League suitors on his tail.

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Newcastle have their eyes on him and are considering a swoop in the summer transfer window.

News that Juventus could cash in on Soule will be a boost to the three Premier League sides ahead of the summer window.

Juventus want a fee of €35m from Soule’s sale and use the funds to make a move for Koopmeiners.