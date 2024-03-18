Southampton out on loan midfielder Carlos Alcaraz has admitted that he is waiting to get called up to the Argentina squad for the Olympic Games this summer.

Alcaraz joined Juventus on loan from Southampton in the winter transfer window and is considered one of the best young Argentinian midfielders.

He has represented Argentina Under-23s twice and has been part of the senior squad without making his debut for them.

The Southampton contracted midfielder wants to be part of the Argentina Under-23s squad for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris and it is something he is looking forward to.

He admitted that he is waiting for Argentina Under-23s squad boss Javier Mascherano to call him as he wants to play for the national team in the summer games.

Alcaraz admitted that the competition is immense but stressed that he is always ready to wear the Argentina colours whenever he is called up.

The midfielder told Argentine outlet TNT Sports: “Obviously, I would like Mascherano to call me for the Olympic games.

“I will always be there to defend the colours of Argentina.

“There are some very good players but I will always be waiting for a call from Javier or [Argentina head coach Lionel] Scaloni.”

Juventus do have a €50m option to buy the midfielder from Southampton at the end of the season, but they are claimed not to be willing to splash that much on him and could look for a negotiated solution with Saints.