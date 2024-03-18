Leeds United attacker Georginio Rutter has pulled out of the France Under-23s squad for the upcoming games.

Rutter provided two assists in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Millwall on Sunday and was adjudicated as the Man of the Match for the game.

The Frenchman was part of the squad that Thierry Henry picked for France Under-23s, who are scheduled to play against the United States during the break.

Henry is having a final look at several players before he sits down to pick the squad for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

However, the French FA announced this morning that Rutter has pulled out of the squad.

It is unclear whether he has suffered an injury as no reason has been provided for the decision.

Rutter has been in sensational form for Leeds this season and his performances have powered their push for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

It is unclear whether he is carrying a knock or the Frenchman has decided to preserve himself for the last eight Championship games of the season.