Adrian Clarke has insisted that Leeds United are not showing any signs of fatigue at this stage of the season unlike their promotion rivals Leicester City.

Leeds went to the summit of the Championship table following their win over Millwall at Elland Road last weekend.

They are level on points with Leicester but the Foxes have played a game fewer than Leeds at the moment.

Daniel Farke’s men are now one of the firm favourites to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League this season and Clarke feels their defensive unit deserves great credit for Leeds’ rise.

He also stressed that the Whites are not feeling fatigued, unlike Leicester at this stage of the season.

The former EFL star also admitted that it is a sign of the crazy nature of this season’s Championship that Leeds are still not guaranteed promotion despite their points haul.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “I want to give a shout out to them as a defensive unit.

“Only 28 goals conceded this season, the pressing from the front remains fantastic and no real sign of fatigue, unlike maybe Leicester to some degree.

“It has been an astonishing season.

“Leeds have got enough points for going up last year, they are already up but they are not.

“They could win the title or be in the playoffs; that’s how crazy it is.”

Leeds will return from the break with a trip to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Friday, 29th March.