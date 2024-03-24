Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes that Conor Bradley could be the one from the clutch of Reds youngsters breaking through to have a lengthy career at Anfield, while also issuing a word of warning to the club’s talents.

A host of academy starlets in the Liverpool squad have become prominent since they played a key part in beating Chelsea in the EFL Cup final last month.

Liverpool have been highlighting the achievements of the youngsters and amidst an injury crisis, these players have come in handy for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Many feel they will eventually save Liverpool millions in the transfer market, but Owen also thinks a number could be sold to raise funds.

He believes they deserve the plaudits following the EFL Cup final win.

Owen told Inside Futbol with BetIdeas: “The academy has been getting a lot of praise recently and rightly so. They have been prepared really well to be able to come onto a stage and do well, look at the cup final when a load of young players came on and looked really good.

“Of course, it was against a team that had played 90 minutes and looked tired at Wembley but they still acquitted themselves well.

“The academy had always and should always produce players for the future, which is such a huge part of the business for Liverpool to sell on, but there will be one or two jewels in the crown that will get into their first team side.”

Owen thinks that full-back Bradley looks the pick of the bunch and could well play for Liverpool for many years to come.

The ex-striker also sounded a word of warning, insisting that while the youngsters may be guaranteed a career in the game, they are not guaranteed a career at Liverpool.

“Conor Bradley looks like he could be one that might be good enough to actually play at Liverpool for a long time, whereas a lot of players that we’re seeing at the moment will play a dozen times and be sold for £10m,£15m, £20m as that’s the way it has always been.

“It is for these players now not to think that they’ve already made it, because they probably have in terms of carving out a career for themselves.

“What they have done already might get them a transfer to Bournemouth or whoever, which has happened a lot in the past.

“But that has got to not be enough for them and they need to have the mentality that they want to do it at Liverpool and the very highest level, and that’s going to be a challenge for them.

“Bear in mind the competition, they’ve got to be as good as someone like Mo Salah and better than someone like Diogo Jota.

“Yes we get excited because we see the young kids coming through but they have got a million miles to go until they are anywhere near those types of players.

“Yes they have put themselves on the map and yes they have got themselves a name and a guarantee of signing for another team for a four year period and carve out a career in the game, but that won’t be enough for them, they need to try and do it at Liverpool and that’s going to be the difficult thing.”

In addition to their push for the Premier League title, Liverpool also remain in the mix to win the Europa League and the club’s EFL Cup final starlets will be hoping to make their mark in the European competition.