Leeds United defender Ethan Ampadu admits he would gladly welcome Joe Allen back to the Wales national team fold.

Former Liverpool midfielder Allen hung up his Wales boots last year, but there have been calls for him to come out of retirement as Euro 2024 looms.

Wales are just one game away from qualifying for Euro 2024 and Allen has admitted that if he is asked to come out of international retirement then he would do so.

Leeds midfielder Ampadu admits that he would be happy to welcome Allen back, though the decision ultimately lies with boss Rob Page and the Swansea City midfielder himself.

Asked if the Wales squad would welcome having Allen back in it, Ampadu was quoted as saying by the Independent: “I think if someone was to say no they’d be lying.

“That’s not really down to me, that’s down to the gaffer and Joe.

“I know, I’m sure as you [the press] all would, everyone would welcome him back.”

Allen represented Wales at three major tournaments and picked up 74 caps during his period with the national team.

Wales must beat Poland in a playoff final at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night to book their ticket to Euro 2024 in Germany.

Ampadu will hope to be playing at Euro 2024 as a Premier League player after helping Leeds to promotion.