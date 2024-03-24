Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray has revealed that just being around the first-team and experiencing playing in front of the Whites fans has helped with his development.

Since breaking into the Leeds first-team at the start of the season, Gray has not looked back, becoming a key member of Daniel Farke’s team.

He has featured in all but two games for the Whites, though is often deployed as a right-back despite being a natural midfielder.

He feels that being around the first team and experiencing the fans have helped to improve him.

“Everything happens for a reason and I have been around the first team squad for quite a while now. It has helped me a lot, especially now”, Gray told his club’s official site.

“I think just being around the first-team players and knowing what the fans are like all adds up.”

The 18-year-old further took time to insist how injury breaks can also help a young player mature, as they provide an opportunity to build muscles up.

“Even injuries give you a chance to grow a little bit, put muscle on and prepare for the men’s game.”

Gray went on to give credit to Leeds United’s academy, which he believes has been everything for him.

“The academy has been everything to me. I have been lucky to come through here and I wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else.

“I think it has been the best place for me to progress as a kid and a young adult.”

Gray has been involved in three of Leeds’ goals and could play Premier League football next season with his boyhood team, who are currently well-placed for automatic promotion.