Manchester United and Manchester City midfield target Mikel Merino has emerged onto the radar of Italian giants Juventus ahead of the approaching summer transfer window.

Merino will enter the final year of his contract at Real Sociedad in the summer and the Spanish club are worried about losing him.

They are trying to convince him to sign a new deal but Merino wants to wait and see whether they qualify for European football next season.

He has a €60m release clause in his deal, but Sociedad are wary of losing him for less and Manchester United and Manchester City are keeping track of his situation at the Anoeta.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), he is one of the midfielders Juventus are tracking as well.

The Serie A giants are looking to bring in more than one midfield reinforcements in the summer.

Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners is their top target and they are also pushing to convince Adrien Rabiot to sign a new contract.

However, they have other midfielders on their radar as well and Merino is a player they are looking at.

His contract situation at La Real has made him an attractive proposition for several clubs ahead of the summer.

Juventus though could have to battle Manchester City and Manchester United to land him.