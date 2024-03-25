Tottenham Hotspur are not pleased with the limited game time young striker Alejo Veliz is getting at while on loan at Sevilla, it has been claimed in Spain.

The 23-year-old, who was signed from Argentine side Rosario Central last summer, was sent out on loan to Spain on the final day of the winter transfer window in search of more first-team action.

Tottenham have been looking to see Veliz develop with regular opportunities to shine in the Spanish top flight.

However, the 20-year-old has so far featured in just three La Liga matches and those have also been from the bench for a limited number of minutes.

And, according to Spanish daily AS, that ‘does not sit well’ with Tottenham, who were expecting ample game time for Veliz.

Veliz also arrived at Sevilla with a knee injury, which had prevented coach Quique Sanchez Flores from including him in his team initially.

Flores has spoken warmly about Veliz, but those words have not translated into minutes for the Spurs starlet.

Tottenham spent a fee of around £13m to sign Veliz last summer and it remains to be seen what they decide to do with him after his loan spell at Sevilla.