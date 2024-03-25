Leeds United defender Connor Roberts admits it would be ‘amazing’ to help Wales reach Euro 2024 and revealed he wants to help the country get to Germany ‘so bad’.

Roberts made the move to Leeds from Burnley on loan in the winter transfer window.

He is bidding to help Leeds bounce straight back up to the Premier League at the first attempt and has been handed game time by Daniel Farke.

Roberts has so far made eight appearances in the Championship for Leeds, but currently he is focused on international duty with Wales.

Wales face Poland in Cardiff on Tuesday night with the winner booking a spot to Euro 2024 in Germany.

It is something the Leeds defender is determined to help Wales do and feels it would be an amazing achievement.

“We all know how amazing it would be if you win that game, what achievements going to the Euros could produce, the chance to create more moments in your life as a country, as a team”, Roberts was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“We all want it so bad. We’ve experienced nights, tournaments where it’s just brilliant. Tuesday we have to win, we have to give everything.

“We all want another amazing moment, another amazing achievement for us.”

Roberts is not the only Leeds player in the Wales squad, with Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James all part of Rob Page’s group.

And if Wales qualify, all four are sure to return to Elland Road high on confidence.