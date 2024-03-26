Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll believes that Ange Postecoglou’s style is somewhat similar to that of former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Under the former Celtic manager, Tottenham have made a name for themselves by playing intense football with a high line and a high press.

While they have not always benefitted from it, the manager has stuck with his style and has seen his side scoring 59 goals in 28 league matches in the process.

Carroll, who played under former manager Pochettino at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, finds similarities between the two managers approaches and believes that the fans are being treated to something that they missed since the departure of the Argentine boss.

“I’d say that Ange Postecoglou’s style of play is quite like the Mauricio Pochettino style that I had at Tottenham, compared to the last few managers”, Carroll told football.london.

“I’ve been enjoying watching Tottenham this season, with their highline, high press.

“They’re an exciting team to watch, so I think the fans must be enjoying it, which they’ve not had for the last four years where they’re fully behind the team with what they’re trying to do.”

The current Exeter City player went on to express his faith in Postecoglou’s style of football and believes that it is going to be the way forward.

“I think it’s definitely the way forward for the club as far as it suits them and is the Tottenham way.”

Despite enjoying their best start in the league in the last 57 years, Tottenham’s initial form waned somewhat and they currently find themselves fifth in the table, three points off a Champions League spot.