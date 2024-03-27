Former Liverpool goalkeeper Paul Jones has heaped praise on Caoimhin Kelleher and believes the Irish shot-stopper has now put himself on the map.

Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper Alisson has been out with a hamstring injury since February and has been replaced between the sticks by Kelleher.

The 25-year-old has played the full 90 minutes in each of Liverpool’s last five league games and though he has managed just one clean sheet in those, he has been able to give confidence to the defenders ahead of him.

Jones, while praising the goalkeeper, insisted that since his cup-winning performance between the sticks in the EFL Cup final, Kelleher has never looked back and has been unbelievable.

“Losing Alisson, you are thinking it’s going to be tough gloves to fill”, Jones said on Total Sport Merseyside.

“But he has come in – obviously he was tremendous in the League Cup final – and his confidence since then has been unbelievable.

“He gives confidence to the back four and he has made saves at the right time. He has done brilliantly.”

Jones further believes that being just 25, Kelleher has learning left in him and will get better in the presence of Alisson by his side.

He thinks that the Irishman has put himself on the map.

“He is still 25, so he is learning the game still.

“He has got a great keeper to learn from.

“When you get your chance, that’s what you have to do and he has done that and that’s put him on the map himself.

“I am sure Jurgen is very happy he has got two very good keepers coming into this last run of games in the final part of the season.”

It now remains to be seen how Jurgen Klopp will handle his goalkeepers once Alisson recovers from his injury.