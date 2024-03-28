AC Milan are showing concrete interest in Everton tracked teenage defender Aaron Anselmino ahead of the summer.

The 18-year-old centre-back has only featured seven times for the Boca Juniors first-team but is already being tipped to move to Europe.

Scouts representing big European clubs have been watching him with keen intent over the last few months.

Everton have been credited with holding an interest in Anselmino, while Manchester United are also suitors.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan have a serious interest in signing Anselmino as well.

AC Milan’s scouting network have been keeping tabs on him following a recommendation from a highly-respected local scout.

Their interest in him is very concrete but they are yet to open any real negotiations for his transfer.

Anselmino has a contract until the end of 2028 with Boca Juniors but it has a €20m release clause.