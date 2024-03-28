West Ham United cannot be written off as a destination for Nicolo Zaniolo due to the ‘excellent relations’ between the player’s camp and the Hammers.

Attacker Zaniolo is currently on loan for the season at Aston Villa from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

He is not expected to remain at Villa Park on a permanent basis, with Aston Villa not expected to pay the figure specified in the option to buy clause.

Galatasaray are ready to offload him permanently or on another loan in the summer and Italy’s Serie A could be his destination amid interest from Lazio, AC Milan and Fiorentina.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, West Ham cannot be ruled out as Zaniolo’s next club.

The Hammers are claimed to enjoy excellent relations with those around Zaniolo and could add to their Italian players by bringing him in.

Two Italians are currently on the books at the London Stadium in the shape of Angelo Ogbonna and Emerson Palmieri.

Staying in the Premier League with West Ham could appeal to Zaniolo, who has had a taste of English football at Aston Villa this season.