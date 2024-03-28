Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has claimed that Liverpool target Xabi Alonso is more likely to carry on as Bayer Leverkusen coach into next season than leave the BayArena.

Alonso is working wonders at Leverkusen and has the side on course to dethrone Bayern Munich as Bundesliga champions.

The Spaniard’s managerial exploits have not gone unnoticed and he is Liverpool’s top target to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout.

Bayern Munich also want Alonso to take charge next season, but there is no indication about what the Spaniard intends to do yet despite conflicting claims.

And the Bavarians honorary president Hoeness claimed that he can see Alonso staying at Leverkusen.

He believes that Alonso has much to thank Leverkusen for and feels if the Spaniard had been at the BayArena for two to three years then snaring him away would be easier.

“It will be very difficult, not to say probably impossible. I can certainly imagine him staying in Leverkusen”, Hoeness told German channel Das Erste (via iMiaSanMia).

“As I got to know him, he would be more inclined to carry on because he wouldn’t want to leave it behind now.

“He is now working at a club that is currently in the process of becoming German champions.

“He has a lot to thank this club for, and so does the club.

“If he had two or three years more success, it would probably be easier to get him out of there.

“We would like to sign him. But if that doesn’t work, it will be the task of the club’s management to look for and find alternatives.”

It has been suggested that Alonso will make a decision on his future before the end of the season, as Bayern Munich and Liverpool seek to tempt him away from Leverkusen.