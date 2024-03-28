The release clause in the Juventus contract of Tottenham Hotspur target Bremer will only come into effect at the start of the 2025/26 season.

The 27-year-old Brazilian defender has been a rock at the heart of Juventus’ defence in the ongoing season.

Bremer’s performances in Turin have led to interest from several clubs in Europe, especially from the Premier League.

Manchester United are in the market for a centre-back or two and Bremer has been closely tracked ahead of the summer transfer window, while Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have been credited with holding an interest.

There has been talk of a €60m release clause in his contract, but according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, that will only come into effect at the start of the 2025/26 season.

For the moment, any club wanting to sign him in the next summer transfer window will have to negotiate a fee with Juventus

Juventus do not want to sell one of their top players but could relent if they receive a big enough offer for the Brazilian in the coming months.

Whether Tottenham or Manchester United would be willing to put a proposal on the table for Bremer which the Italians cannot resist remains to be seen.