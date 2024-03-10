Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is still reluctant to consider selling Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Bremer in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old defender is considered one of the best centre-backs in Italy and has been a rock for Juventus at the back.

His performances at the heart of Juventus’ defence have attracted the interest of a few clubs in the Premier League.

Manchester United have been keeping tabs on him for a while and he is also on the radar of Tottenham ahead of next season.

Juventus are aware that they could have to sell if they receive massive offers, but according to Italian outlet Cacliomercato.it, Giuntoli is still very reluctant.

The Juventus sporting director is not keen to lose probably the club’s best defender in the summer.

He is pushing hard to make sure that Bremer stays while also looking at potential replacements.

It has been claimed that Juventus would have little option but to sell if offers more than the €60m mark arrive on their table for Bremer.

Whether Manchester United or Tottenham would be prepared to go that high remains to be seen.