Everton manager Sean Dyche has admitted that he has to take responsibility for his side’s poor run, but conceded that some of the problems have been beyond his or the team’s control.

A 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth at Dean Court on Saturday saw Everton equal their worst winless streak in the league in 29 years with 12 games on the trot without a victory.

Everton have lost seven of those games and it is only the poor form of the other teams below them that has kept the Toffees out of the relegation zone.

Dyche stressed that he and his team need to take accountability for the rut they are in and admitted that managing Everton was never going to be an easy job.

However, he insisted that some of the problems off the pitch and other issues have been beyond his control but he conceded that his team should have got a point at Bournemouth.

The Everton boss said on the BBC’s Match of the Day: “We’re responsible, I’m responsible.

“I didn’t come into it thinking it was a walk in the park.

“But when things go against you outside your control – the 10 points and the referee today – they are really important moments.

“No doubt about it.

“We should have come away with a minimum of one point.”

Everton will be desperate for a win as they prepare for a trip to Newcastle United on Tuesday night.