Pep Guardiola has indicated he looked at Liverpool’s win over Brighton before Manchester City took on Arsenal at the Etihad.

Guardiola’s side played out a lacklustre 0-0 draw at home with the Gunners on Easter Sunday, dropping two points in their hunt for the Premier League title.

Liverpool had seen off Brighton 2-1 at Anfield earlier in the day to move to the top of the table and neither Manchester City or Arsenal were able to dislodge them.

Guardiola indicated that he knew what Liverpool’s result was before his team played and would be stupid if he did not keep up to day, but insists there is little he can do about it.

“I would be stupid if I didn’t look at the other results”, Guardiola admitted to Viaplay.

“But what can I do?”

Both Manchester City and Arsenal now play on Wednesday night, with Arsenal hosting Luton Town, while Manchester City welcome Aston Villa.

Liverpool play on Thursday when Sheffield United provide the opposition at Anfield.

The Reds’ lead at the top of the Premier League table currently stands at two points.