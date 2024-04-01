Nottingham Forest out on loan defender Joe Worrall could have options in the Championship in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Worrall fell out of favour at the City Ground this season and was loaned to Turkish side Besiktas earlier this year.

It has been suggested in Turkey that Worrall has let Besiktas know he is open to a longer stay at the club.

And the centre-back is tipped to have the final say on whether or not he stays at the Black Eagles.

Worrall is also set to have options back in England, even if not at Nottingham Forest.

A number of Championship clubs are currently looking closely at Worrall as they plan their summer transfer window business.

It is unclear which clubs are keen on Worrall, but he has significant experience of playing at Championship level.

The defender has so far made three appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Besiktas and will be looking to feature more before the end of the campaign.