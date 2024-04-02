Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig have not been in contact recently over the future of Timo Werner at the north London club.

Werner joined Tottenham in the winter transfer on a loan deal until the end of the season to boost Ange Postecoglou’s attack.

Tottenham also have an option to make the move permanent for a fee of €17m as long as it is triggered before the start of the European Championship.

The 28-year-old has two goals and two assists in nine Premier League appearances since joining Spurs and the club have been left impressed by his performances.

Tottenham are tipped to sign him on a permanent deal, but according to German magazine Sport Bild, there has been no contact between the two clubs recently.

Leipzig have not had any contact from Tottenham regarding the future of the German attacker.

Werner has started six Premier League games at Spurs and is keen to continue at the club beyond the end of his loan stint.

He is likely to look for a new club in the summer if Tottenham do not want him as he has no interest in returning to Leipzig.