Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has expressed his delight at seeing Daniel James bouncing back from his international disappointment with a goal.

James scored from 45 yards in stoppage time to seal Leeds’ 3-1 win over Hull City in a crucial Championship game at Elland Road on Easter Monday.

The winger came into the Easter fixtures low on confidence after missed the penalty that ended Wales’ dream of playing in the European Championship this summer.

The Welshman responded with his performances for Leeds and Farke admitted that at some point in any player’s career, they need to show the character to bounce back from a disappointment.

The Leeds boss is pleased that James got over his disappointment with Wales and managed to put in a solid performance for the Whites.

Fark said in a press conference: “Momentum can change quickly in football but only if you show character and take responsibility.

“In sport, you sometimes fail and are on the losing end but then you have to keep going.

“Pretty happy he showed a good reaction, good performance for us.”

James will hope to play when Leeds travel to Coventry City in another big game this weekend.