Tottenham Hotspur are not on the radar of Sheikh Jassim, who tried to take over Manchester United from the Glazers last year, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jassim, through his investment vehicle the Nine Two Foundation, made multiple offers to buy Manchester United from the Glazer family last year.

The American family eventually decided to sell around 28 per cent of the club to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is now in charge of the sporting direction of the club as part of the deal.

Manchester United claimed that Jassim’s bid did not even provide proof of funds, which the sheikh’s associates have vehemently denied.

There are suggestions that Jassim and his foundation are now eyeing a stake in Tottenham.

Daniel Levy recently announced Spurs are in talks to bring in additional investment into the club, amid a loss of over £80m in the last financial year.

However, it has been claimed that Jassim has no interest in investing in the north London club.

For the moment, Tottenham are not on his and the Nine Two Foundation’s radar as an investment opportunity.