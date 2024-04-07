Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl would want his own staff if he took the Sunderland job, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rohl has massively boosted his reputation since taking charge of Sheffield Wednesday and taking an Owls side that looked down and out and given them hope of survival in the Championship.

His exploits have not gone unnoticed and he is on Sunderland’s radar as the potential next manager at the Stadium of Light.

Rohl could be tempted by switching to Sunderland if Sheffield Wednesday go down, but his staff demands would likely represent an issue.

The German would want to take his staff to Sunderland, but the Black Cats are keen to keep some of their existing staff.

It has been suggested that Paul Heckingbottom, who has also been linked with the job, would potentially only be able to bring one staff member with him.

Such terms could be unacceptable for Rohl, who would also cost substantial compensation.

The German is currently focused on trying to make sure Sheffield Wednesday survive and their hopes were boosted on Saturday by a 2-0 win at QPR.