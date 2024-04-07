Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their team and substitutes to welcome Nuno’s Nottingham Forest side to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.

Spurs head into the Premier League clash sitting in fifth spot in the table and bidding to take full advantage of fourth placed Aston Villa, who are three points better off but have played two games more, dropping points on Saturday.

Visitors Nottingham Forest, bossed by former Spurs manager Nuno, are only kept outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Spurs run out 2-0 winners at the City Ground.

Guglielmo Vicario is between the sticks for Spurs, who have a back four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees Spurs field Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, while James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Heung-Min Son support Timo Werner.

Ange Postecoglou has options on the bench if he wants to make changes and they include Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Nottingham Forest

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Son, Werner

Substitutes: Austin, Royal, Dragusin, Davies, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Scarlett